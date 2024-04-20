Man Stabs Wife To Death After He Caught Her In Bed With Lover

A yet-to-be-identified man has reportedly stabbed his wife to death over infidelity.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened in Nekede, Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State.

According to Nation, the man was alerted by a neighbour on April 10th that his wife was engaging in an extramarital affair in their matrimonial home.

The husband rushed home and caught his wife with her lover in their bedroom while their six-year-old daughter was left alone in the living room.

In a fit of rage, the husband attacked his wife with a knife, leaving her severely injured, while her lover was allowed to leave the scene unharmed.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, appealed to the public, especially residents of Nekede, to come forward with any useful information.

Okoye added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to investigate this disturbing incident and ascertain the facts thoroughly.

He said: “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the video circulating on social media and wishes to state that the alleged incident has not been officially reported to the police.

“We urge the public, particularly residents of Nekede, to report any information they may have about the incident to the nearest police station or via 08148024755. Let us work together to ensure justice prevails in this case.”