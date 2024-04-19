Scores Of Worshippers Killed In Imo Road Accident

A fatal road accident on Friday morning along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, resulted in numerous casualties.

Naija News gathered that members of the Lord’s Chosen Church were involved in an accident when their luxury bus collided with a Tipper vehicle.

The church members were reportedly en route to Owerri for a weekend crusade when the incident occurred.

A witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, informed PREMIUM TIMES that at least 20 members of the church were feared deceased in the crash.

“Yes. It (the accident) happened at the Orogwe end of the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway here in Owerri. From what I have seen, I think over 20 people died in this accident,” he said.

According to the witness, some residents had quickly transported a few of the victims to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Imo State police spokesperson Henry Okoye, an assistant of police, confirmed the incident when contacted, stating that more than five individuals had been reported dead, and an undetermined number of victims had been conveyed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Over five (victims) have been confirmed dead. I don’t have the statistics for now. Those confirmed dead have also been deposited in the mortuary,” Okoye said.

The police spokesperson stated that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, has dispatched a traffic team to the accident site to aid in evacuating victims and deployed additional police operatives to manage the heavy traffic congestion resulting from the incident.