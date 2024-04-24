Ihedioha: Over Ten More PDP Chieftains Dump Party In Imo

The entire leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Okigwe zone (Imo North Senatorial zone) has reportedly stepped down from their positions within the party and withdrew their membership, citing that the party no longer aligns with their political goals.

Naija News reports that this is coming shortly after a former Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, renounced his affiliation with the party, emphasizing that the party lacks the ability to uphold its regulations or implement necessary internal changes.

The other party chieftains who just announced their membership withdrawal had criticized the National leadership for disregarding the ongoing turmoil within the state chapter of the party despite numerous appeals and pleas for intervention, which, according to them, have been left unresolved.

During a press briefing held on behalf of the party’s Okigwe Zonal executive in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Sir Stanley Ekezie, expressed disappointment in the National leadership’s failure to operate as a robust and effective opposition party, instead veering towards a path of inevitable failure and deterioration.

The statement read: “Sequel to recent occurrences and happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), We the Okigwe zonal Committee and its top leadership, at an emergency meeting held earlier today, Tuesday 23rd April 2024, have arrived at the conclusion that the developments witnessed at the recent Board of Trustees, National Caucus, National Executive committee meetings respectively at Abuja, have indubitably demonstrated that the hitherto formidable PDP has, from every indication, not only failed to function as a strong and virile opposition party but has rather set itself on a collision course with complete failure and decline.

“Those of us in the South East, and in Imo state in particular, have had to contend with the contrived, prolonged and ongoing crisis, which the National leadership of the party, despite several representations and entreaties on the matter, has ignored, neglected or refused to resolve. All of these inevitably culminated in the dismal and disgraceful results recorded by the party during the off-season governorship election in November 2023, over which the PDP at the National level was still playing the ostrich.

“As a consequence, therefore, and in consideration of these acts of disdain and disregard for the leadership of the South East PDP, we have unanimously resolved to tender our individual and collective resignations from the party, through our respective Ward Chairmen across the six local governments Areas of Imo North Senatorial District.”

The politicians noted that their next political steps would be made public in due course after relevant consultations and deliberations.

Present at the press conference were; Mrs Amarachi Owuamanam, former acting Okigwe Zonal chairman, Sir Stanley Ekezie, for Ex officio of South East zonal PDP, Chief Chris Okewuluonu, former Chief of Staff, Government House under Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Hon Jonas Okeke former House of Reps Member. Others are the State Legal adviser, Kissinger Ikeokwu, and State Publicity Secretary, Mazi Mmerenini, Naija News understands.