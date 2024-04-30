Uzodimma Appoints Himself Commissioner, Swears In 24 Others

Imo State Governor, Hope Hope Uzodimma, has taken the unprecedented step of appointing himself as the interim Commissioner for Lands in the state.

This move, according to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, is aimed at restoring the confidence of the residents in the lands ministry.

In a swearing-in ceremony held at the new Executive Council Chamber in Owerri, the state capital, Governor Uzodimma also inaugurated 24 Commissioners and 19 Special Advisers, as well as other top political appointees, to constitute the newly expanded Executive Council.

The statement read, “The Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Nnamdi Anyaehie; the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Patrick Ekeji; the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Sydney Agbor; the Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services), Ferdinand Uzodimma; the Political Adviser and Head of Political Bureau, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, and the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser, Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, were the first set of senior political appointees who were led in the oath taking rituals.

“In his remarks after the swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies were completed, Governor Uzodimma hinted that more appointments will still be made in due course to fill vacant positions in some critical ministries.”

The Governor, who is beginning his second term in office, emphasized the need for the appointees to use their positions and interpersonal skills to ensure success in their administrative duties.

Governor Uzodimma urged the Executive Council members to conduct themselves with decorum and a sense of responsibility, reminding them that their performance in the second term must be better than the first.

He also reiterated the importance of the oath of office they took, stating that it is not a mere ritual but a serious act that places huge responsibilities on their shoulders.

The Governor announced that a Monitoring and Evaluation Unit has been established in his Office, which will conduct quarterly assessments and evaluations of each of the appointees.

He charged them to work diligently, saying, “There is no time to waste, as all eyes must be on the ball.”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent personalities, including the Governor’s wife, Chioma Uzodimma; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe; former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim; Head of Service, Raymond Ucheoma, among others.