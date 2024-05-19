Imo State University Lecturer, Five Others Killed In Owerri Auto Accident

A tragic incident on Saturday night at Imo State University’s junction in Owerri left a lecturer and five others dead after an articulated truck lost control and hit several vehicles and pedestrians.

According to a journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, who witnessed the accident and brought the victims to the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri, the incident took place at about 7 pm.

The eyewitness recounted that a heavy-duty vehicle drove against traffic and collided with commuter buses on the Owerri-Okigwe lane, leading to several fatalities.

He said that when passersby and others rushed the victims to nearby hospitals, there were no doctors on duty, so they took them to the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri for proper medical attention.

Advertisement

He stated that one person was killed on the spot, and five others were confirmed dead by medical personnel at FMC in Owerri.

Dr. Nicholas Isinwa, an indigene of the Ohaji/Egbema council of Imo State and a lecturer in the Department of Marketing at Imo State University, was among the six persons who died in the fatal auto crash.

Okeoma said, “We took them to FMC after the nearby hospitals couldn’t offer any help. The vehicle smashed them after it lost control at the IMSU junction. Unfortunately, six persons have been confirmed dead while others were being attended to.”

Advertisement

Okeoma called on the state government to permanently resolve the recurring issue of auto crashes at the IMSU junction.