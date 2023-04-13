Seven Burnt To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Express Way

Seven persons have lost their lives during an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The deceased were burnt to death after two vehicles collided.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday a few metres after Sapade bridge in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar explained that the result of traffic violation and excessive speed.

He said that a total of 27 persons including 25 male adults, two female adults, and one female child were involved in the accident.

Umar said that the accident involved a Toyota Sienna and a Mazda bus and that the driver of the Sienna collided with the bus which resulted in the fire outbreak.

He cautioned motorists on the dangers of route violation and excessive speed, submitting that human lives are important.

Two Persons Die In Auto Crash

Meanwhile, two persons have lost their lives in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident happened when a commercial bus plying one-way rammed into a trailer.

The bus which was coming from Lagos inward Ogun State split into two after colliding with the trailer, killing two passengers on board.

According to the Punch, the accident occurred around 7pm. Bodies were also being loaded inside a truck.

When contacted, the Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Babatunde Farinloye, confirmed the incident and said, “two people died and 14 persons were injured.”

The driver of the fully loaded 18-seater bus with number plate AKD-11-XA was said to have avoided the traffic at Berger inward Ogun when he diverted to the one-way route.

He however tried to avoid the police officers on his way close to Kara Bridge when it collided with an oncoming truck.

The deceased victims have been evacuated by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, while the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.