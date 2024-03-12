One Dead, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

A lone accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday resulted in the death of one person while five others suffered various levels of injuries.

Punch Newspaper reports that Florence Okpe, the spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps’ Ogun State, confirmed the development in a phone call on Tuesday.

Okpe reports that 23 people were involved in the collision that happened along the Fidiwo axis of the motorway.

The FRSC spokesperson advised drivers to drive cautiously on the freeway, even though he blamed speeding and tyre bursting for the disaster.

She said, “23 persons involved, all male, five injured and one person killed.

“It was a lone crash involving a truck.

“The cause of the crash was tyre bust and speeding.

“Motorists are advised to always drive with caution on the expressway so as to prevent needless loss of lives.”

Akintoye Benson, an aide to the former chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that Benson was said to have died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night.

A friend of the deceased, Ogunseye Vincent, confirmed the demise in a post via his Facebook page, stating that the late Benson was a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

He wrote, “The news of your passing came to me as a rude shock. You were a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

“Though the memory we shared remains forever, I take solace in the trust that Olodumare will grant your soul a peaceful rest. Sail well to eternity, Comrade Akintoye Benson (Baba Ogun).”

Until his death, Benson was the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H.