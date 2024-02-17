Three Die In Tragic Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Three individuals, all males, reportedly died in a fatal accident near Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the accident was caused by a container falling off a truck bearing the number plate T-1563 LA, resulting in the entrapment of the three victims, who were reportedly occupants of a Howo truck lacking a number plate.

The collision, as per a statement released by the Ogun State Sector Command’s spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, was also attributed to reckless driving that led to a loss of control.

Despite efforts by the FRSC rescue team to save the lives of the driver and two passengers, unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries due to the severity of the impact.

Their lifeless bodies have been recovered and subsequently taken to a morgue in Sagamu, Naija News learnt.

The official statement by the road commission read: “The FRSC operatives at Mowe carried out rescue operation at about 0107 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Mowe involving two vehicles (trucks) with registration number T-15636LA Bluebird and a HowoTruck with no number on it.

“Three persons were involved, all male adults, and they were all killed by the container that fell and rested on the occupants of the HOWO truck. The suspected cause of the crash was dangerous driving and loss of control.

“The operatives tried to rescue the trapped victims, but unfortunately, the driver and two other people in front of the vehicle died. The dead bodies were taken to Idera Morgue, Sagamu.

“A tow truck was contacted to pull off the truck to ease traffic flow, and a crane was also contacted to remove the container off the road. Operatives are still on the ground managing the situation.”

The FRSC has emphasized the importance of defensive driving and prioritizing the safety of fellow road users to prevent accidents.

Motorists are encouraged to anticipate the behaviour of others, refrain from reckless driving, and adhere to traffic laws consistently.