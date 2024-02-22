Lagos, Ogun Police Commence Joint Patrol To Enhance Security On Lagos-Ibadan Express

The Police in Lagos and Ogun state have commenced joint patrols of Kara Bridge to Sagamu Interchange as part of its efforts to rid the Lagos-Ibadan expressway of criminals.

Announcing the development in a post on his official X account, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, detailed that the patrol team will comprise mainly the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Naija News reports that he further advised motorists not to panic at the sight of increased police patrols on the roads explaining that it is a proactive measure to rid the road of crime and criminality.

Adejobi said, “As part of efforts to enhance security on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos State Police Command and its Ogun State counterpart have commenced joint patrols of Kara Bridge to Sagamu Interchange.

“The patrol teams from the Lagos State Command will comprise mainly the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“Motorists are, therefore, enjoined not to panic at the sight of increased police patrols, particularly the RRS, as it is a proactive measure to prevent crime and criminality on this stretch of road.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has announced a review of the ban on tinted glass, proposing to lift it with strict measures in place to prevent misuse and ensure adherence to guidelines, Naija News reports.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force will be providing training to ICT analysts and enforcement officers across the country to ensure compliance.

The proposed tinted glass permit, Adejobi said, will feature unique elements to improve enforcement effectiveness and security.

Additionally, training for ICT analysts and enforcement officers nationwide is set to take place on February 29, 2024, ahead of the resumption of tinted glass permit issuance.