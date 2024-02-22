Police Announce Plan To Lift Ban On Tinted Glass Permit

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a review of the ban on tinted glass, proposing to lift it with strict measures in place to prevent misuse and ensure adherence to guidelines, Naija News reports.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force will be providing training to ICT analysts and enforcement officers across the country to ensure compliance.

The proposed tinted glass permit, Adejobi said, will feature unique elements to improve enforcement effectiveness and security.

Additionally, training for ICT analysts and enforcement officers nationwide is set to take place on February 29, 2024, ahead of the resumption of tinted glass permit issuance.

The statement partly read: “In a bid to enhance national security and curb criminal activities facilitated by the misuse of tinted glass, the Nigeria Police Force has concluded its review of the issuance of tinted glass permits, previously banned in June 2022.

“The ban was initiated due to widespread concerns regarding the role of tinted glass in aiding heinous crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, the illegal transportation of firearms, human trafficking, etc.

“With the proposed lifting of the ban, stringent measures are being implemented to prevent abuse and ensure strict compliance with guidelines governing the issuance and use of tinted glass permits.

“The training will equip ICT Analysts and Enforcement Officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to regulate the registration process, guide registrants on the use of the portal where required, attend to complaints from members of the public, and enforce compliance effectively.”

The force spokesperson noted that the training will delve into the details of the updated regulations, highlighting the significance of preserving a careful equilibrium between public safety and personal liberties, all while ensuring national security is protected.

The statement added: “The proposed tinted glass permit will incorporate distinctive features aimed at enhancing enforcement efficiency and security. These include a QR code linked to a central database for real-time verification, unique serial numbers correlated with vehicle and owner details, as well as a digital hologram ensuring authenticity and integrity, among other measures.

“It is crucial to highlight that the guidelines for the issuance of tinted permits and the use of tinted glass will strictly adhere to the provisions of the MOTOR VEHICLES (PROHIBITION OF TINTED GLASS) ACT 1991 and other relevant extant laws. This strategic approach underscores the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to prioritize public safety while upholding individual rights and national security interests.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to providing updates to the general public on the implementation of the reviewed process of tinted glass permit issuance, ensuring transparency and accountability in its efforts to maintain internal security.”