Tragedy As 16 Killed, 27 Injured In Kaduna-Abuja Expressway Accident

A tragedy occurred on Sunday along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway when 16 persons died, and 27 others sustained injuries in a freak accident.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, said the accident occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway around 5:20 am on Sunday.

Nadabo said the accident happened after a trailer with registration number KUJ 430XC, carrying overloaded goods, lost control and fell into a ditch.

He said: “Initial reports indicate that the driver was at high speed, probably due to fatigue. The combined rescue teams of RS1.114 Zhipe Unit Command and RS1.16B Dutse Outpost conducted the rescue operations.

“The crash involved 65 people, where 27 were injured and 16 people were deceased. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.”

Nadabo said after receiving news of the crash, he visited the scene to have first-hand information on the incident.

“I also directed the tow truck to remove part of the accident trailer blocking part of the road. The operation is ongoing, and the road is free for movement,” he said.