2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

Tuesday, December 12, and Wednesday, December 13, mark the last days for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage (matchday 6) which means that some clubs will know their fate this mid-week.

Some clubs like Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid have already booked their places in the next round of the Champions League campaign. Some clubs like Manchester United and Napoli are condemned to win their last group stage game to stand a chance of moving to the next round.

Manchester United, in particular, are one of the big clubs in a serious state of hardship as their fate does not lie in their hands alone as they must beat Bayern Munich later tonight, they have to keep praying that the game between Copenhagen and Galatasaray ends in a draw.

Another important two sets of fixtures this mid-week are the games between Borussia Dortmund and PSG and Newcastle United and AC Milan. The two games could change the course of Group F where Dortmund are currently topping with ten points, PSG second with 7 points, Newcastle United third with five points, and AC Milan 4th with five points.

Hence, if PSG beat Dortmund with a significant number of goals, PSG will top the group followed by Dortmund. But if Dortmund beat PSG and Newcastle or AC Milan win their tie, the winner of the tie will join Dortmund in the next round of the Champions League campaign.

Below are the 2023-2024 Champions League matchday 6 fixtures:

Tuesday, December 12

Lens vs Sevilla

6:45 p.m.

PSV v Arsenal

6:45 p.m.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid

9 p.m.

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

9 p.m.

RB Salzburg vs Benfica

9 p.m.

Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad

9 p.m.

Man United vs Bayern München

9 p.m.

Napoli vs Braga

9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Crvena Zvezda vs Man City

6:45 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs Young Boys

6:45 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs Lazio

9 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain

9 p.m.

Celtic vs Feyenoord

9 p.m.

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk

9 p.m.

Newcastle vs AC Milan

9 p.m.

Antwerp vs FC Barcelona

9 p.m.