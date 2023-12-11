Scott McTominay Admits Manchester United’s Dressing Room Is ‘Toxic At Times’

Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay has confirmed that the club’s dressing room is not as peaceful as expected as the club battle to keep their place in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ahead of Manchester United’s must-win UEFA Champions League last group match which is against Bayern Munich at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, Scott McTominay admitted that United’s dressing room is “toxic at times”.

Even though there have been reports that most senior players of the club are against the reign of Erik ten Hag due to his rigid style of leadership, McTominay insisted that all the club’s players are “firmly behind” the Dutchman.

In-fighting in the dressing room is said to be the reason why Manchester United are struggling on the pitch. One of the lowest points in the club’s run this season was losing 3-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday. That was United’s 11th defeat in 23 games in all competitions so far this season.

As Manchester United are struggling in the Premier League, they are also struggling in the Champions League. They are currently bottom of Group A with four points in five games. Hence, they need to beat Bayern Munich on Tuesday to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round.

Ahead of the game, McTominay, 27, who made his Manchester United debut in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, said: “It is the players’ responsibility, first and foremost.

“We have had many amazing players and right now we are at the stage where we have big characters in the dressing room.

“It is not just a case of like [with] some of the other managers where it has been a little bit toxic at times – the boys are firmly behind the manager.

“We’ve got an amazing coaching staff. We just want to do well for the football club and it’s as simple as that.”