2015 Zaria Massacre: Shi’ites Insist On Bringing Executors To Justice

After eight years, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has called for the legal accountability of those responsible for the 2015 massacre in Zaria, Kaduna State.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Professor Dauda Nalado, a representative of the Islamic Movement, expressed gratitude to those who supported them during that challenging period.

He said, “As you are all aware, tyranny and injustice never flourishes, and there is always a day of reckoning. We will never forget whatever oppression meted out to us.

“We will like to once again reiterate our call for Justice; that the masterminds and executors of the Zaria massacre be brought to account. We wish to extend our appreciation to all those who stood by us during the trying moments“.

Nalado took the opportunity to condemn the war crimes committed by apartheid Israel in Gaza and conveyed the Islamic Movement’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

“We wish to once again join hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to condemn the Tudun-Biri massacre of yet another group of innocent Muslims who gathered to celebrate the Maulud of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAAW). The avoidable act was committed in the name of ‘mistake’ by the Nigerian security forces.

“We make bold to say that the unfortunate and adamant silence or even applause on the Zaria massacre encouraged committing such atrocities in other places.

“The recent condemnations from numerous groups against the Tudun-Biri massacre are commendable. This is, therefore, another eye-opener as injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he added.