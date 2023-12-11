Explain If This Was A Mistake Or Apologize To Nigerians For The Lie – Speaker’s Aide Knocks Suleiman Over Benson Idahosa’s Story

The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on New Media, Olabamiji Jowosimi has condemned claims from Apostle Johnson Suleman saying that a sitting Nigerian military leader died after incurring the wrath of late Archbishop Benson Idahosa.

Naija News understands that Suleman had claimed that a Nigerian military leader ordered the demolition of the Archbishop’s church in Benin City.

He said two men who mounted the caterpillar brought to demolish the church became paralyzed instantly.

The clergyman claimed that the military leader who was in Dodan Barracks at the time, was informed of the development but insisted on supervising the demolition of the property by Thursday of that week.

However, Suleman stated that the Nigerian leader died on Tuesday of that same week.

Reacting via his X account, Jowosimi pointed out that three Nigerian leaders have died on seat and none of them died on a Tuesday.

He asked Suleiman to apologize to Nigerians for his false claims.

He wrote, “These are the issues… Archbishop Idahosa was great enough as a fiery preacher and one globally renowned for miracles, wonders and prosperity brand of the gospel, without over-embelished tales such as this.

“In our history, only 3 Military Head of States had died in office.

“1. Aguiyi Ironsi – 29 July, 1966, a Friday.

“2. Murtala Mohammed – 13 Feb, 1976, a Friday.

“3. Sani Abacha – 8 June, 1998, A Monday

“Also Benson Idahosa himself was called to glory 3 months earlier, 12th March, 1998… And Abacha didn’t breathe his last in Dodan Barracks but in the Villa in Abuja.

Story continues below advertisement



“So the apostle will have to explain if this was a slip or he really intended to lie. If a slip, then he must put the story in order, who died? If a lie, he must repent and apologize to all.”