Air Traffic Controllers Threaten Strike Over Failing Aviation Infrastructure

Air traffic controllers in Nigeria have threatened to withdraw their services over the deteriorating state of the country’s communication and surveillance infrastructure, warning that the situation poses a serious threat to aviation safety.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said it was considering industrial action if the Federal Government failed to present a clear plan to overhaul the ageing systems.

The association’s National President, Edino Amos, made this known on Tuesday at its 55th Annual General Meeting, held under the theme, “Beyond Silos to Synergy: Shaping the Future of Nigerian Air Traffic Management”.

Amos described 2026 as a difficult year for air traffic controllers, lamenting the lack of significant improvement in the equipment used to coordinate aircraft movements and maintain safe distances between flights.

He acknowledged government approvals and procurement milestones but said they had yet to translate into improved equipment at control centres across the country.

“Despite the considerable challenges faced by ATCOs across the length and breadth of the country, there has been no significant improvement in our communication and surveillance infrastructure,” he said.

“We acknowledge the approvals and procurement milestones that have been announced. However, these have yet to translate into a material improvement in the equipment available to controllers at the console.”

Amos said the association had made several attempts to draw the attention of relevant authorities to the challenges, including seeking meetings with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He argued that critical communication and surveillance systems should not depend on uncertain funding arrangements or prolonged procurement processes because of their importance to safe airspace management.

The NATCA president warned that the association could withdraw its services if the government failed to demonstrate a firm commitment to addressing the problems.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I state that this frustrating engagement is pushing the Association towards considering the withdrawal of our services, should there be no clear strategic plan for the total overhaul of communication and surveillance infrastructure in Nigeria,” he added.

He said modernising the infrastructure would improve aviation safety, reduce operational inefficiencies, boost airline profitability, attract more air traffic and increase government revenue.

Amos also identified stronger national security and an improved international rating for Nigeria as other benefits of upgrading the systems.

He noted that reliable surveillance infrastructure was essential not only for civil aviation but also for monitoring aircraft movements and supporting the country’s wider security objectives.

Appealing to the Aviation Minister, Amos said the association’s warning was driven by concerns about public safety rather than an attempt to threaten the government.

“Honourable Minister, we make this call not as a threat, but as patriots who sit daily before screens and failing frequencies to keep this country safe,” he said.