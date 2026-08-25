NAMA Disowns Fake Recruitment Exercise, Warns Job Seekers

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has distanced itself from viral recruitments and warned Nigerians against falling victim to fraudsters allegedly using its name to offer fake jobs and issue fraudulent appointment letters.

The agency said it is not currently recruiting and urged the general public to be wary of individuals or groups claiming to be part of the agency and authorized to employ people on its behalf.

Naija News reports that NAMA raised the alarm in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Musa.

According to the agency, the fraudulent activities are aimed at taking advantage of unsuspecting job seekers while also damaging its reputation and corporate identity.

NAMA said anyone currently offering employment opportunities in its name is acting without its knowledge or approval.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NAMA is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise.

“Accordingly, any individual, group or organization claiming to recruit, facilitate employment or issue appointment letters on behalf of NAMA is acting without the knowledge, approval or authorization of the agency,” it said.

The agency urged job seekers to be particularly careful before responding to recruitment messages, especially those received through unofficial channels.

NAMA warned members of the public against making payments or handing over sensitive personal information to anyone claiming to have a job offer from the agency.

It advised Nigerians to independently verify any recruitment notice, employment communication or appointment letter purportedly issued by NAMA through the agency’s recognized official channels.

The agency also advised the public to disregard unofficial letters, social media messages, and offers made through unauthorized agents.

“NAMA does not authorize individuals or third parties to solicit money or other consideration in exchange for employment,” the statement added.

The agency urged anyone who comes across suspected cases of impersonation or fraudulent recruitment to report them to the appropriate authorities.

NAMA stressed that it would not be responsible for any financial loss or other consequences suffered by individuals who deal with fraudsters or unauthorized persons pretending to represent the agency.

“The agency will not accept responsibility for losses or consequences arising from dealings with fraudsters or unauthorized persons falsely claiming to act on its behalf,” NAMA warned.

The agency therefore advised Nigerians seeking employment opportunities to rely only on verified information from its official communication channels.