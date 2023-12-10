Transfer Update On Kalvin Phillips, Sancho, Felix, Cancelo, Alli, Guirassy, Others

Kalvin Phillips, a 28-year-old English midfielder for Manchester City, is the top summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Sun.

To replace Anthony Martial, 28, of France, and Jadon Sancho, 23, of England, Manchester United are keeping an eye on Lois Openda, 23, of Belgium and RB Leipzig, the Mirror claimed.

Newcastle United are interested in Crystal Palace’s 30-year-old England goalie Sam Johnstone, the Star reported.

In January, Manchester City indicated interest in signing Club Brugge’s 24-year-old Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan at a cost of approximately £50 million, the Star claimed.

Newcastle United plans to bring in several Saudi Pro League players on loan in January, Football Insider reported.

Josh Brownhill, a 27-year-old English midfielder who currently plays for Burnley, is set to join Wolves for a discounted £7 million in January, the Mirror claimed.

The fates of Portugal’s Joao Felix, 24, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, and Joao Cancelo, 29, who is on loan from Manchester City, will be discussed by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Sky Sport claimed.

Manchester United is ahead of Tottenham in the competition to recruit Nice’s 23-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Football Insider.

Everton has rejected a £10 million approach from Tottenham to change the terms of the agreement that was reached when the 27-year-old midfielder from England Dele Alli, moved to Goodison Park in January 2022, the Times claimed.

Caylan Vickers, an 18-year-old forward for Reading, is expected to make a dream transfer to Real Madrid, the Sun reported.

Serhou Guirassy, a 27-year-old striker for Stuttgart and Guinea who may be available for less than 20 million euros in 2024, has drawn interest from Manchester United, Sky Sports reported.

Ronald Araujo, 24, of Barcelona is now Bayern Munich’s top transfer target; the German team is willing to spend a “massive” transfer fee to acquire the Uruguayan defender, according to Sky Sports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the former striker for Sweden who retired at the end of the previous campaign, claims he is “talking” to AC Milan about making a comeback in some way, according to Sky Sports Italia.