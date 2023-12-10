‘Some Politicians In Northern Government Houses Sympathetic To Terrorists’

Col Hassan Stan-Labo, a retired officer with extensive combat experience in various regions, including Liberia and Sierra Leone, in an interview with Vanguard, addressed the recent accidental drone attack in Kaduna State that resulted in civilian casualties.

He asserted that some Nigerians, including prominent politicians from the previous administration, have shown sympathy towards terrorists.

When asked what struck his mind after hearing the news about the Kaduna State bombing, he said, “Yes, the incident has sparked national outrage as expected. The bitter truth however remains that some Nigerians (including highly placed politicians in the immediate past administration) were sympathetic to terrorists.

“It was no surprise to find outright complicit directives and actions at cross purposes with the national interest emanating from Government Houses across northern states or even the Presidency as witnessed in the last administration.

“Religion, tribe and ethnic considerations often weighted far and above national interest considerations constituting globs in the fight against terrorism. This became responsible for the lackluster attitude, indecisiveness, slow response and poor outing by the military under the Buhari administration.

“In Zamfara we witnessed an unholy romance between terrorists and government officials degenerate into open calls for a grant of amnesty.

“How ridiculous! In Kaduna State, terrorists became handy tools in furthering the state government’s genocide activities against indigenous Christian minorities in Southern Kaduna under the watchful eyes and endorsement of the Buhari Presidency.”