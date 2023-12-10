Kano: We’ve Taken Steps To Block Leakages Of Public Funds – Governor Yusuf

Over the weekend, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, announced that his administration has undertaken significant measures to prevent the misappropriation of public funds in the state.

The governor made this declaration during the state’s commemoration of International Anti-corruption Day.

Represented by his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Governor Yusuf highlighted that the efforts to curb financial leakages have translated into tangible dividends of democracy.

Additionally, he emphasized that the government has successfully rectified and put an end to any unlawful deductions from the benefits of pensioners and workers’ salaries in the state.

He said, “It is reflective of the fact that we have taken bold steps to block leakages in the financial system of government.

“It is part of our promises during our campaign and even included in our blueprint that we will run a transparent, accountable leadership with zero tolerance to corruption for Kano state to prosper as the most populous state and centre of commerce for the entire region.

“And since our inception, we swung into action through recovery of public assets illegally diverted for personal benefits such as the Asiya Bayero pediatric hospital, which has been renovated and resumed full operation and rendering healthcare services to the good people of Kano State.

“Also, go to the Accident and Emergency Centre of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where we are equipped. So, the blocked leakages have now translated into meaningful achievements which we are witnessing today.

“Just a few days ago, we flagged off payment of gratuity to pensioners in the state. A humongous sum of N6 billion was paid to pensioners from grades one to five. It is also on record that when we came in May 29th, salaries were paid.

“Many of the state civil servants, local government, and unfortunately, including pensioners, were not receiving their proper salaries as illegal deductions were carried out on their salaries, which represents a very corrupt practice because nobody knows what the monies were used for.

“In our resolve to ensure corrupt-free civil services, the administration prioritizes the implementation of Kano Anti-corruption strategy, a document mapping out modules of fighting corruption as well as the creation of anti-corruption transparency units in all the MDAs jointly supervised by Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Head of Civil Service with support of development partners.”

Ealier, the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Bar Muhuyi Rimingado, announced that the commission had introduced a mobile application to facilitate the receipt of information from whistleblowers.

The application, named Shawarata, represents the agency’s commitment to leveraging technology as a means to combat corrupt practices and address any excesses in the state.