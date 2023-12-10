Erling Haaland To Miss Manchester City Games

Manchester City manager, Pep GuardiolaManchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his talismanic strike, Erling Haaland wouldn’t be available for a couple of games.

Since Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, 2022, for a transfer fee worth €60 million, he has not suffered any major injury.

Hence, the 23-year-old Norwegian striker has been a great buy as he helped Manchester City to win the treble – UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup – last season after scoring 52 goals and providing 9 assists in 53 games in all competitions.

He has continued this season with the same goalscoring form as he has already scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 15 Premier League games. Haaland has scored 19 goals and provided 5 assists in 22 games in all competitions.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t named in Manchester City’s squad for their game against Luton Town this afternoon. Ahead of the game, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed the nature of his injury, adding that the Norwegian can’t play for now.

The coach said: “He has a bone stress reaction in his foot and after the last game he felt it. He can’t play”.

“I don’t know how long he’s out. Week by week, day by day, we will see what happens”.

It will be interesting to see how Manchester City continue to win games and contend for the Premier League title without their talismanic striker.