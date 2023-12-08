Man City Have Been Handed Brutal Reality Check – Pep Guardiola On City’s 4-Game Winless Streak

Manchester City‘s recent struggles in the Premier League have prompted manager Pep Guardiola to acknowledge a harsh reality check for the club.

As the team gears up for an upcoming match against Luton on Sunday, Guardiola highlighted the significance of their current winless streak spanning four games.

Despite City’s previous dominance and a history of securing treble victories, Guardiola expressed that both he and his accomplished players had grown accustomed to being praised and lauded, akin to being “stroked like a cat.”

The manager conceded that this period of sustained success had potentially led to complacency, emphasising the need for a wake-up call.

The team’s latest setback came in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday, extending their winless run and pushing them down to fourth place in the Premier League standings.

Guardiola acknowledged Aston Villa’s superior performance and recognised the necessity of addressing the team’s recent struggles.

In the pursuit of an unprecedented fourth consecutive top-flight title, Guardiola’s side now finds itself trailing leader Arsenal by six points.

As they confront this challenging phase, Guardiola aims to use the experience as motivation to regain their winning form and reestablish their position at the top of the league table.

The upcoming match against Luton serves as a crucial opportunity for Manchester City to bounce back from their recent setbacks and reaffirm their championship aspirations.

“As a manager, I sometimes need that, I need that challenge,” Guardiola told a press conference on Friday, December.

“I think for everyone it is good. I think it’s necessary to live that. For a long time, we’ve lived like a cat (strokes head) and (known) how good we are.

“We need it to say ‘Guys this business — it’s terrible’. You are unbeatable, and then, oh my God, you cannot win one game — from nothing.

“I need that challenge to prove myself, that I’m a good manager, to help the players overcome that situation.

“For the players, it’s a good challenge to say, ‘Aston Villa were miles better than all of us, so imagine the other ones’.”

Guardiola, whose team won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season, claimed City could miss out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

“We have to work hard,” he said. “As soon as we realise (it), we come out of here quicker.

“The club needed it. One month ago, I thought the club needed a shake, to be shaken. The bad results can help you to live that.”

In the upcoming match against Luton, Manchester City will welcome back influential midfielder Rodri, who has completed his latest suspension.

Rodri’s absence in the previous four games due to suspension highlighted his crucial role in the team, with Manchester City experiencing losses in all of those matches.

Despite Rodri’s return, there is ongoing speculation about the future of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips at the club.

Guardiola once again excluded Phillips from the squad at Villa Park, fueling rumours that the midfielder might be considering a departure from the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Since joining Manchester City from Leeds in 2022, Phillips has struggled to secure a consistent role at the Etihad Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement



Guardiola said: “I don’t know what will happen. I feel so sorry for my decisions for him. He doesn’t deserve for one second not to have minutes, but it’s just that I visualise things and struggle a little to see him.”