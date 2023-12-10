Erik Ten Hag Blasts Manchester United Players Over Defeat To Bournemouth

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has described his team’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday as a disappointment and annoying.

Erik ten Hag and his boys suffered the disgraceful defeat in front of their home fans at Old Trafford less than three days after recording a 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

After the defeat to the lowly rated Bournemouth, the Dutch tactician noted that Manchester United have proven not to be good enough to be consistent after ending the good run of form they enjoyed in November which earned the Dutch side the manager of the month.

He stressed that his team’s start in the game was “poor” and “no good”.

After Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth the lead in the fifth minute, United didn’t play like they were ready to equalize as the visitors went on to score two more goals.

When questioned if his current team might ever become dependable enough to be considered extraordinary, Ten Hag was compelled to provide a negative response.

He said: “As a squad, we are not good enough to be consistent.

“I’m annoyed, disappointed. I expected something different. The way we started was no good. It was poor.”

Also, the captain of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, claimed that the most recent defeat is the worst under coach Erik Ten Hag and that the performance was “not acceptable”.

United have now lost 11 games in all competitions this season, the same as they have won. This was their seventh defeat in 16 matches in the league. They have gone behind in half of those 16 games and conceded nine goals in the first half-hour of matches at Old Trafford in all competitions.

They are currently sitting 6th on the league table with 27 points in 16 games, three points away from 4th place Manchester City who still have a game in hand.