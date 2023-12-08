Erik Ten Hag Named Premier League Manager Of The Month

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has been named the manager of the month for November after an outstanding run in the league in the month under review.

Erik Ten Hag and his boys have been struggling in the UEFA Champions League, where they are currently sitting bottom of their group. But they are enjoying an outstanding form in the Premier League since November.

In November, the Dutch tactician organized his team so well that he recorded three successive wins against Fulham, Luton Town, and Everton. This feat was unprecedented due to the club’s poor form before November.

Naija News reported that the club’s defender, Harry Maguire, won the Premier League Player of the Month for November.

In the said month, Manchester United recorded nine maximum points and didn’t concede any goal throughout the month.

This outstanding run pushed the club from the middle of the table to the top six, meaning they have a great chance of contending for the league title if they maintain such a run.

Hence, the man at the center of the turnaround, Erik ten Hag, had to be named the Premier League manager of the season ahead of Luton coach Rob Edwards, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth.

Unfortunately, Manchester United started December poorly by suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on December 2. But they have been able to bounce back to winning ways by beating struggling Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6.

They are currently occupying the 6th spot on the league table with 27 points in 15 games, three points away from 4th-placed Manchester City.