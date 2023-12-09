Northern Senators Visit Victims Of Kaduna Bombing, Donate N58 Million

A group of senators from the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), led by Abdul Ningi and Abdulaziz Yari, have visited the victims of the recent military airstrike in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State.

The airstrike, which occurred while villagers were celebrating Prophet Muhammad’s birth, resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

Naija News had earlier reported that the army has acknowledged its mistake in targeting the area during an anti-terrorist mission.

During the visit, Senator Ningi announced a N58 million donation to the victims on behalf of the NSF, highlighting their commitment to supporting constituents during difficult times.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources, Yari said “immense pain” has been inflicted on the victims of the bombing.

The former governor of Zamfara said, “Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this senseless tragedy.

“We witnessed firsthand the immense pain and suffering caused by this event. We pray for the deceased, and their families, and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The senator added that such occurrences must be avoided by the authorities.

Here are some photos from the visit:

