Bournemouth Beats Man United ‘Black And Blue’ At Old Trafford

Again, Manchester United suffered another embarrassing defeat in the 2023/24 English Premier League after conceding three goals to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi, who gave the visiting team a history victory over the Red Devils, recording their first-ever win at Old Trafford, Naija News reports.

Despite the defeat, Manchester United sits in 6th place in the Premier League table with 27 points, while Bournemouth sits in 13th place.

Erik ten Hag’s side has endured several embarrassing defeats in the ongoing season. Today’s defeat, however, is considered the Red Devils’ most ridiculed performance, conceding to lowly Bournemouth.

From records, Bournemouth had never scored three goals at Old Trafford. Also, coach Andoni Iraola’s team had never kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford until under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface has been voted the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month for the fourth consecutive month, demonstrating how good his start to life in the Bundesliga has been.

Naija News reports that the Bundesliga announced on Friday that the Super Eagles player had won the award for players under 23, defeating Xavi Simons and Merlin Röhl in the voting.

Even though Boniface did not score in the league during the month under review—November—his goal contributions were sufficient to earn him the gong.

“Instead, he chipped in with two assists in the 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim on Matchday 10. The Nigerian was his usual shot-happy self with 11 attempts, but he is much more than just a classic centre-forward. He also set up three attempts for teammates, meaning he was directly involved in a shot on goal every 18 minutes on average,” Bundesliga authorities wrote.