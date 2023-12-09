Nigerian Striker Boniface Wins Bundesliga’s Rookie Of The Month

Nigerian Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, has been voted the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month for the fourth consecutive month, demonstrating how good his start to life in the Bundesliga has been.

Naija News reports that Bundesliga announced on Friday that the Super Eagles player had won the award for players under 23, defeating Xavi Simons and Merlin Röhl in the voting.

Even though Boniface did not score in the league during the month under review—November—his goal contributions were sufficient to earn him the gong.

“Instead, he chipped in with two assists in the 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim on Matchday 10. The Nigerian was his usual shot-happy self with 11 attempts, but he is much more than just a classic centre-forward. He also set up three attempts for teammates, meaning he was directly involved in a shot on goal every 18 minutes on average,” Budesliga authorities wrote.