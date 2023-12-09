Connect with us

Nigerian Striker Boniface Wins Bundesliga’s Rookie Of The Month

Published

on

at

7:08 AM
Nigerian Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, has been voted the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month for the fourth consecutive month, demonstrating how good his start to life in the Bundesliga has been.

Naija News reports that Bundesliga announced on Friday that the Super Eagles player had won the award for players under 23, defeating Xavi Simons and Merlin Röhl in the voting.

Even though Boniface did not score in the league during the month under review—November—his goal contributions were sufficient to earn him the gong.

“Instead, he chipped in with two assists in the 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim on Matchday 10. The Nigerian was his usual shot-happy self with 11 attempts, but he is much more than just a classic centre-forward. He also set up three attempts for teammates, meaning he was directly involved in a shot on goal every 18 minutes on average,” Budesliga authorities wrote.

Victor Boniface Excited For Leverkusen’s Permission To Play In 2023 AFCON

Meanwhile, Boniface, said excited that he is finally permitted to play for Nigeria in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Initially, Bayer Leverkusen were making efforts not to allow Victor Boniface to leave the club this January since he has grown to become one of the club’s most important players.

They are now willing to continue their push to win the German Bundesliga title without Boniface from January 13 to February 11, 2023.

He is not the only player Leverkusen will be without in January. The Bundesliga table toppers will be without another fresh Super Eagles invitee Natan Tella. others are Amine Adli (Morocco), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), and Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast).

After helping Bayer Leverkusen to score the equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend, Boniface told DW how excited he feels to be on the verge of making his AFCON debut.

Victor Boniface is spearheading Leverkusen’s attack and assisting Xabi Alonso in driving the team to their first Bundesliga title in thirty years. He has scored eight goals and provided five assists so far this season.

