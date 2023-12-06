Victor Boniface Excited For Leverkusen’s Permission To Play In 2023 AFCON

Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, is excited that he is finally permitted to play for Nigeria in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Initially, Bayer Leverkusen were making efforts not to allow Victor Boniface to leave the club this January since he has grown to become one of the club’s most important players.

They are now willing to continue their push to win the German Bundesliga title without Boniface from January 13 to February 11, 2023.

He is not the only player Leverkusen will be without in January. The Bundesliga table toppers will be without another fresh Super Eagles invitee Natan Tella. others are Amine Adli (Morocco), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), and Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast).

After helping Bayer Leverkusen to score the equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend, Boniface told DW how excited he feels to be on the verge of making his AFCON debut.

He said: “It is the dream of every football player from Nigeria to represent their country and win a trophy for the country. So, we’re looking forward to the next AFCON”.

Victor Boniface is spearheading Leverkusen’s attack and assisting Xabi Alonso in driving the team to their first Bundesliga title in thirty years. He has scored eight goals and provided five assists so far this season.

Story continues below advertisement



He is expected to be among the Super Eagles provisional squad list which will be submitted to CAF on December 14. Boniface will also be part of the final squad list which will be announced about a week before the commencement of the tournament in Ivory Coast.