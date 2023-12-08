Supreme Court Judgment: NNPP, APC Sign Fresh Peace Accord In Kano

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State have reiterated their dedication to maintaining peace before, during, and after the upcoming Supreme Court verdict on the governorship election dispute.

These political parties had previously signed a peace accord before the State Joint Security Committee at the Kano police command. They reconvened on Friday with security heads to review and renew this commitment.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, while addressing newsmen, said, “The police command had adequately attended to a number of plots by some faceless political pressure groups who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble and to stampede on the general security situation of the State from being very peaceful as it is at now.

“However, we must appreciate and commend the leadership of both the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for maintaining their position on standing by the peace accord the third time since they both signed the commitment to ensuring peace and orderliness in all parts of the State.

“The heads of the joint security agencies meeting was held at this police headquarters where the security situation was reviewed and the security arrangements agreed upon to be put in place for ensuring no breakdown of law and order before, during and after the State Governorship Supreme Court Verdict.

“In addition, the meeting addressed some emerging security concerns with the leadership of both the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some selected Local Government Council Chairmen.

“At the end of the meeting, all the stakeholders reiterated their commitment towards sustaining the peace accord signed and to provide that is for every resident of the state to celebrate Christmas/New Year festivities and to stop panicking on the possibility of breaking down of law and order before and after the supreme court verdict on the upcoming Governorship Election Petition.”

The NNPP Chairman in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, speaking at the meeting, said, “We all agreed that we are not a party to any violence, protest or anything that will bring havoc to our dear state. We don’t take pride in violence.

“On our part, we will do everything possible to ensure that our dear state remains in peace.”

The Deputy Chairman of the APC in Kano, Shehu Maigari, on his part, said, “APC is a peace-loving party, it has been and will continue to be. For those that say they will get whatever they want through violence, God is watching and he is a living witness. The peace accord we earlier signed, we are on it and will continue to abide by it.

“We understand that there are a lot of things that need to be done and we are proud to say the security agencies have never found us wanting in one way or the other.”