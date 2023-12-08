Remi Tinubu Reacts To Kaduna Accidental Bombing

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has lamented the killing of villagers in the erroneous bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Recall that the Kaduna State Government has said 87 persons were killed and 70 others were injured in a drone strike carried out by the Nigerian Army.

In a statement on Friday via her official X handle, Mrs Tinubu expressed sadness over the incident and commiserated with each family mourning the absence of their dear ones at this time.

She also extended her condolences to Governor Uba Sani, and the people of Kaduna State, especially the people of Tudun Biri Village, who have been touched by the devastating tragedy of the airstrike.

The first lady said she feels a sense of responsibility to share in this grief with a motherly compassion that connects her to every household affected by the tragedy.

She said: “It is with heaviness in my heart that I extend my condolences to the Gov of Kaduna State, His Excellency Gov. Uba Sani, and the entire people of Kaduna State, especially the people of Tudun Biri Village, that have been touched by this devastating tragedy of the recent airstrike.

“The pain we collectively bear is an immense one; personally, I feel a sense of responsibility to share in this grief with a motherly compassion that connects me to every household affected by this tragedy.

“To lose loved ones is an agony that transcends all boundaries, and in these trying times, we must draw strength from one another.

“The lives lost were more than mere statistics; they were sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers—cherished members of our tightly-knit community.

“My heart breaks for each family mourning the absence of their dear ones, and my prayers are with you.

“Even as I send my heartfelt condolences, let us embrace one another in love and compassion, supporting those affected. In our collective grief, may we find strength to heal.”