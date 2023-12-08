Police Spokesman Reacts As Officers Demand Money From Foreign Female Biker

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, called on the Oyo State Police Command to take necessary action on officers recorded along Moniya Road in the state.

Naija News reports that some policemen in the video, which surfaced online, were seen demanding money from a female biker who was on a tour of Nigeria from the Netherlands.

The officers had flagged down the biker, asking her where she was from and where she was heading.

The female biker replied that she was from the Netherlands and on her way to Abuja, surprising the two officers.

Interacting with the biker in pidgin, the officers asked the woman to offer them money or whatever she had in her possession.

One of the officers said, “Wetin you bring come? Wetin you won give me. O yah, give me something nah.”

The tourist did not comprehend the officers’ message until they clearly said, “Give me money, money,” to which she asked, “Why?”, demanding that they give her money too.

Reacting to the video shared by an X user, the Force PRO, Adejobi, called on the Oyo State police command to investigate the incident.

Story continues below advertisement



He said, “Now that is along Moniya in Oyo, #OyoPoliceNG should take necessary steps on that. I have notified the PPRO Oyo of this. They need to be worked upon.”