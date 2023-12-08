Ogun Places N50 Million Bounty On Killers Of Finance Director

Ogun State Government has offered a N50 million reward for information leading to Taiwo Oyekanmi’s murder, seeking help in the apprehension of those responsible.

In the pursuit of justice, the Ogun State Government has announced a N50 million reward for individuals who furnish crucial information leading to the apprehension of those responsible for the murder of Taiwo Oyekanmi, the former Director of Finance and Administration in Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, November 29, when Oyekanmi, aged 51, was fatally attacked by armed assailants at the Kuto Flyover Bridge in Abeokuta.

Alongside two companions, he was targeted by gun-wielding criminals while returning to the Governor’s Office, carrying a substantial sum of money reportedly withdrawn from two prominent commercial banks in the Abeokuta metropolis.

The perpetrators not only took the life of the chartered accountant, who hailed from Ifonyintedo but also made off with a significant amount of cash. Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed deep sorrow and distress over the killing, emphasizing the profound impact it has had on his cabinet.

Governor Abiodun pledged an unwavering commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators face justice, leaving no stone unturned in the quest for their apprehension.

In an official statement released on Friday, the state government declared a N50 million cash reward for anyone providing information that aids law enforcement in solving the case and bringing the culprits to justice.

The statement partly reads, “Ogun State Government has announced a reward of N50m for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration, Taiwo Oyekanmi, on November 30, 2023, in Abeokuta. Information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality.“