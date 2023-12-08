Kano Governor, Yusuf Is A Member Of NNPP – Chairman Insists

The New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) National Working Committee led by its acting National Chairman, Kawu Ali, has insisted that the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, is a card-carrying member of the party.

Ali stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said “Some expelled members of the NNPP have been hired by the All Progressives Congress to discredit the person of the elected governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, and falsely claim that he is not a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

“For the sake of emphasis, Abba Yusuf is a bonafide member of the New Nigeria People’s Party. He registered in his Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Gwale Local Government of Kano on March 27, 2022. He took part in all the processes approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the guidelines for the 2023 elections. His name was published in the first and second (final) lists of candidates in September 2022, for the March 18, 2023 general elections.

“A court of competent jurisdiction has restrained them from parading themselves as leaders of the party, but because of their penchant for disobeying court orders, they continue to act in that manner, boasting that they have the backing of the ruling government in Nigeria and that no court can stop them.

“In clear disrespect for the Constitution of our party, they constituted themselves into various nomenclatures, without recourse to INEC, the regulatory agency.”

Ali said the process of emergence of individuals in any organs of the party must be witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is the case with the NWC under his leadership.

He said the NWC which came into existence on March 30, 2022, at a well-attended national convention witnessed by INEC officials, for a four-year tenure.

Ali noted, “This is the only authentic NNPP NWC.”

He said the party had not lost faith in the judiciary, adding that there should be uniformity in the dispensation of justice at all times.

Ali concluded, “They have been mounting pressure on INEC to recognise their illegal association without success. Beyond that, they have been going from one court to the other, shopping for illegal orders to thwart the advancement of democracy.

Story continues below advertisement



“So far, they have failed. We salute the courage of those judges who have remained steadfast in upholding the proper rule of law.”