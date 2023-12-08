Sultan Of Sokoto Calls For Justice In Kaduna Airstrike Incident

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for justice for the victims of the recent military airstrikes in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, which resulted in over 100 deaths.

The Sultan made this demand during his speech at the Silver Anniversary of the 11th Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Isa Muhammad, held at the Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan, Kaduna.

He said, “We are here not only to celebrate the emir but to also pray for the emirate and the lives of those killed in Kaduna State. We are going to push for it until justice is served to the people.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa in his response described what happened in Kaduna as highly regrettable.

He said, “Our duty is to protect the citizens, we are going to take serious action to make sure something like this is not going to happen again anywhere in the country. The president has ordered a thorough investigation on it.”

The Emir of Zazzau, who is also the Chairman Council of Chiefs and Emirs in Kaduna State, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, while speaking at the event said he was working and pushing for the relevance of traditional rulers so as to be constitutionally recognized because they are close to the people at the grassroots.

He said the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Emir was an opportunity for the people of Southern Kaduna to unite for peace to reign in the part of the state.

The emir of Jama’a Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad thanked the Kaduna State government and all those who supported and prayed for his success.

Those in attendance in the anniversary included the Chairman Council of Emirs and Chiefs in Kaduna state, Emir of Zazzau Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Kagara from Niger state, former governors of Kaduna state; Col. Umar Faruk Ahmad (rtd) and Senator Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi.

Story continues below advertisement



Also in attendance were the entire chiefs and emirs of Lere, Saminaka, Gwantu, Jaba, Ninzo, Ayu, Kaninkon, Kagoro, Kamantan, Barde, Godogodo, Bajju, emir of Kanam in Plateau state and the representative of the emir of Keffi, Nasarawa State, among others.