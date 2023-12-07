‘Leave Them Alone’ – Daddy Freeze Defends Ninalowo’s New Relationship With Damilola Adegbite

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has said there is nothing wrong with the new relationship between actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his new girlfriend, Damilola Adegbite.

Freeze went further to urge the public to leave them alone as long as the two lovebirds are happy together.

Naija News reports Ninalowo and Adegbite got the media buzzing after it emerged publicly that they were in a relationship barely three months after the actor quit his relationship with his ex-wife, Bunmi.

However, rather than criticize them, Freeze urged the public to be happy for them and leave them alone.

Using himself as an example, the media personality said he was unhappy with his ex but has now found happiness with his new wife and has no girlfriend.

“If Bolanle Ninalowo says it is Adedamee he finds joy with, leave them alone and be happy for them. I was rejoicing the day my ex left me. When I was with her, I used to stay back in the office till 11 pm because there was no happiness in the house but with taste buds, I don’t like to leave the house. She makes me happy. I don’t have a girlfriend. If you are my girlfriend, I challenge you to come out and tell the world,” he said.