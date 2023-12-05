Photos: ‘Bolanle Ninalowo In Romantic Relationship With Colleague Three Months After His Marriage Crash’

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his colleague, Damilola Adegbite, are reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Recall that on September 1, 2023, the movie star said he was heartbroken but not shattered to announce that he and his wife, Bunmi, are going their separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

However, Ninalowo got netizens talking after sharing a loved-up video of himself and Damilola working out at the gym.

The actor further fuelled dating speculations after reposting one of Damilola’s Instagram posts with the caption, “Love peace and light only. Maka”

A source close to the couple told LIB that Ninalowo and Damilola had been romantically involved for a while but chose to keep their relationship private until now.

Damilola had also been married to actor Chris Attoh, but the union, which produced a son, ended in divorce.

In other news, popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed how her parents died in a house fire when she was a young girl.

According to Makinwa, the incident is one of her biggest fears, adding that it plunged her into a profound state of unease and uncertainty.

Naija News understands that Makinwa revealed this while speaking with comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, also known as AY, during an interview on her show.

Makinwa shared her experience when she asked AY about a recent fire incident at his Lagos property.