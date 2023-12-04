My Parents Died In A Fire Outbreak When I Was A Child — Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed how her parents died in a house fire when she was a young girl.

According to Makinwa, the incident is one of her biggest fears, adding that it plunged her into a profound state of unease and uncertainty.

Naija News understands that Makinwa revealed this while speaking with comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, also known as AY, during an interview on her show.

Makinwa shared her experience when she asked AY about a recent fire incident at his Lagos property.

She said, “I was a child victim of a house fire, and sadly, both of my parents died as a result of that, that’s one of my biggest fears.”

AY said, “I apologize for that. I’m just hearing for the first time.”

AY then claimed that his house caught fire while he was on tour in Canada and that he woke up to discover numerous missed calls.

He said, “Knowing that my family was on vacation was my Thanksgiving point. I woke up to about 78 missed calls that day. Any time I see something like that, I just know something has happened. I opened my phone and saw my house on Instablog.”