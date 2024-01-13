Toke Makinwa Opens Up On Favorite Body Part

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa has revealed her favorite body part.

According to the actress, her favorite body part is her buttocks.

She stated this in a recent episode of Celebrities Quickies posted on comedian, AY’s YouTube page,

According to Makinwa, “Like it or not, I’m sure the internet would go up crazy for this. But if I were to choose a favourite body part, I would choose my bum.

“I seriously love my bum regardless of what anyone says.”

She also disclosed during the show that she is a Chelsea fan.

“I am a Chelsea girl, not because I know any of the players. But because my nephews are Chelsea fans,” she said.

The thespian said what she loves most about her life is the fact that she is “grounded” despite stardom.

‘I Will No Longer Be Your Punching Bag’ – Toke Makinwa Slams Troll

Meanwhile, Makinwa has slammed a social media troll over a demeaning comment on her.

Naija News reports that Toke, in an online post, revealed she has had a massive crush on Canadian rapper and singer, Drake, for many years because she connects with many of his words.

She said, “I have had a massive crush on Drake for so many years, I connect with the things he says.”

Reacting to the post, a social media troll with the handle Ugo wrote, “Thinking that Drake will leave hundreds of 22 year olds in his DMs for a 40+ woman like you with a horrendous bbl is peak delusion & fooling . Toke Makinwa, even Sabinus no fit reason your matter.”

Displeased with the comment, Toke slammed the troll, stressing she would no longer tolerate social media attacks this year.

She responded, “Imagine being related to someone who tweets/thinks like this??? God abeg o. Your mother should have swallowed cos this is a sorry excuse of a human being. Do better. This year I will no longer be your punching bag, I have a mouth too and I will no longer look away if you come at me left. No be me do you. Ya” ll comment on everything that has to do with me like you can stand in my presence. You wish!!!!”