I Walked Into Hotel In Dubai And Everyone Started Calling Me ‘Item Seven’ – Toke Makinwa Shares COP28 Experience

Popular media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has reminisced about a funny experience at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Naija News recalls that there was uproar online over Toke’s inclusion in Nigeria’s 1411-man delegation to COP28, with many netizens questioning her role at the summit.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast, ‘TokeMoments’, the actress said she was unbothered about the call out online but started taking the backlash seriously when some important people started calling her ‘Item Seven’ at a hotel in Dubai.

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, a guest on the podcast, asked Toke, “How did your attendance at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai go? Did you get into the conversations from the panels?”

Makinwa responded, saying she accomplished everything she set out to do, adding the backlash was one of the top trends of COP28.

She said, “Yes. I accomplished everything I set out to do with it [COP28]. I was just shocked [by the uproar]. And I think because Dubai is three hours [ahead of Nigeria], I woke up to see the backlash on social media.

Story continues below advertisement



“For me, it started feeling serious when important people started calling me. And I think that for me was funny. I walked into this hotel in Dubai where they were a lot of important people, all of them have seen the backlash and they started calling me ‘item seven’ and it was funny. We all just laughed. It was so funny.”