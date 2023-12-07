Kano Governor Elevates Spokesperson, Appoints New Agency Heads And Advisers (Full List)

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has elevated his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, from Chief Press Secretary to Director General of Media and Publicity.

Alongside this promotion, the Governor has also approved the appointment of seven heads of agencies and 13 special advisers.

The new appointments and promotions were announced in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, the Director of Public Enlightenment at the Kano Government House.

The statement said the appointment is with immediate effect, noting that Hon. Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo is now Permanent Commissioner I SUBEB; Engr. Sarki Ahmad is now the Director General of the Rural Access and Mobility Project, while Hon. Surajo Imam Dala is the Director General of Cottage Trade and Street Hawking.

Others are Dr. Dahiru Saleh Muhammad, Executive Secretary, Science and Technical Schools Board; Abubakar Adamu Rano, Deputy Managing Director, Radio Kano; Hajiya Hauwa Isah Ibrahim, Deputy Managing Director, ARTV while Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu is to serve in the capacity of Deputy Managing Director, Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company (KHEDCO).

Other appointees are Dr. Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, Special Adviser, Human Resources; Hon. Dankaka Hussain Bebeji, Special Adviser, Deputy Governor’s office; Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu, Special Adviser, Igbo Community; Abdussalam Abdullateef, Special Adviser, Yoruba Community and Mr. Andrew Ma’aji, Special Adviser, Northern Minority.

Usman Bala will serve as Special Adviser, State Affairs; Hajiya A’in Jafaru Fagge, Special Adviser, Positive Propaganda; Hon. Isah Musa Kumurya, Special Adviser, Marshals; Dr. Naziru Halliru, Special Adviser, Budget and Economic Planning and Barr. Maimuna Umar Sharifai is now the Special Adviser, Community Policing.

Others are Hon. Danladi Karfi, Special Adviser, Transportation; Gwani Muhammad Auwal Mukhtar, Special Adviser, Inter-Party Relations and Ada’u Lawan, Special Adviser, Cabinet Office.

The governor tasked them to prove their mettle by remaining committed to their undertakings to achieve the set goals and justify the confidence reposed in them.