Tinubu Approves Political Liberation Of Southeast To APC

President Bola Tinubu has approved a blueprint for political liberation and emancipation of the Southeast to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, made this known on Wednesday, when Anambra stakeholders paid him a courtesy visit at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He stated there was a need for the region to speak with one voice for the negotiations of the country’s political leadership.

He said, “I will like to let you know that Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved our blueprint for political liberation of the Southeast to the APC.

“He has approved the political emancipation; he has approved the political de-marginalisation of the Southeast. Be with one voice because if you speak with one voice, your voice will be bigger, wider…for the negotiation for the political leadership of this country.

“There is no unity and you need unity in diversity. We need you to be united and deliberately, the party in Anambra State needs a change, revolution of the Southeast.”

On his part, the Anambra State Chairman, Basil Ejidike, said the party at the state level was poised to deploy all democratic arsenal to win the 2025 governorship election in the state.

He said the party appreciates the importance of Anambra State as a socio-political and economic melting pot of the Southeast and, therefore, cannot afford to gamble with the coming opportunity to take over the government house in Awka.

Ejidike told the NWC that at one of the party’s periodic stakeholders meetings held on December 2, 2023, they received the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah of the Youth Democratic Party (YPP), Sen Uche Ekwunife and Hon John Nwokeji.