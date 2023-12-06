Kwankwaso Condemns Kaduna Bombing

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has conveyed his deep sorrow following the Nigerian Army’s bombing in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State, which resulted in numerous deaths during a Maulud celebration.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, criticized the airstrikes as a tragic error by the security forces. He called for justice to be delivered in response to this incident.

Additionally, Kwankwaso appealed to the government to provide compensation to the families affected by the bomb attack.

He said, “I am saddened by the news of the drone airstrike that killed scores of people and left numerous others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community of Igabi Local Government.

“This incidence of ‘mistaken’ airstrike, is another gory episode of security agencies leaving unintended harm to the poor masses they should protect in the country.

“The concerned authorities need to approach this with all sincerity and determination to ensuring justice is done, and any future occurrence is avoided.

“Consequently, I join other well-meaning individuals in calling on the government to adequately compensate the bereaved inhabitants of Tudun Biri for the immense trauma they have endured.”