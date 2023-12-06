Bryan Zaragoza Joins Bayern Munich From Granada

German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich have signed Spanish winger, Bryan Zaragoza from La Liga club, Granada.

The reigning German Bundesliga champions announced the signing of Bryan Zaragoza earlier today, December 6, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich are expected to pay the Spanish La Liga club the sum of €15 million for the 22-year-old winger who will move to the German club in the summer of 2024. Zaragoza has already put pen to paper for a five-year deal that will keep him at the German club until June 30, 2029.

While confirming Zaragoza’s decision to join Bayern Munich, the sporting director of the German Bundesliga giants, Christoph Freund, said: “Bryan is one of Spain’s up-and-coming players and has been on our radar for a while.

“He’ll increase our attacking options. We wish him the best of luck for the rest of the season with Granada and look forward to him joining us in the summer.”

Bryan Zaragoza has five goals and two assists in 14 La Liga games so far this season, including two goals in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona in October.

In the same month, Zaragoza made his debut for Spain after coming on as a halftime substitute during a 2-0 victory over Scotland.

Since he gained promotion to Granada’s senior team on July 1, 2022, he has made a total of 51 senior appearances in all competitions. He has scored a total of ten goals and provided three assists for the Spanish club.