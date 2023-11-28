Manuel Neuer Extends His Contract With Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, have extended the contract of their legendary goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer earlier today, November 28.

Bayern Munich also renewed the contract of Sven Ulreich, the club’s second-choice goalkeeper who stood in for Manuel Neuer when he was out with a lengthy injury.

Both Neuer and Ulreich signed a contract extension that will keep them at the German Bundesliga giants until June 30, 2025.

Manuel Neuer who is currently 37-year-old has won 11 titles at Bayern and has made 117 appearances for Germany’s national team.

As it stands, it is guaranteed that Neuer will remain with the team until after he turns 39 thanks to the announcement of his one-year contract extension.

After extending his stay at the Munich club, Neuer said: “I’m happy to be staying at FC Bayern for another year. After my long injury, I’m back in full swing. It’s immense fun for me to be on the pitch with this team. I’m sure that, together with the fans, we can achieve our big goals in the coming years – and obviously, the 2025 Champions League final in Munich is one of them. Knowing that I still have Sven by my side makes it even nicer.”

On the other hand, Ulreich, 35, has proven to be a very capable backup goalkeeper to Manuel Neuer, after serving as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for the first eight matches of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season. In those games, he conceded just seven goals while Neuer was working his way back from his injury.

The former VfB Stuttgart and Hamburg goalkeeper is expected to remain Neuer’s deputy ahead of young goalie Daniel Peretz.