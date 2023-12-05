Taiwo Awoniyi Nominated For Nottingham Forest Award

Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has been nominated for the 2023 Nottingham Forest Fans’ Footballer of the Year after an outstanding spell at the club amidst injury woes.

Recall that Taiwo Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022 and for a short while, he became a household name at the Premier League club.

Last season, Awoniyi scored ten goals which helped a struggling Nottingham Forest side to escape relegation in the last weeks of the season.

Despite his injury woes which have kept him out of the team in a couple of games, the Nigeria international has managed to score four goals in ten Premier League games so far this season.

After a slow beginning to life following his return to the Premier League, the striker has grown to become one of the most feared players in the top division. In the Premier League since May, only two strikers have scored more than him: Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

His 10th goal in 14 games in all competitions, came in the form of an equalizer against West Ham on November 12.

Forest has not triumphed in fourteen games when Taiwo Awoniyi is not in the starting lineup. With him, it is six wins out of fourteen. They lost to West Ham only after he was substituted.

Owing to his outstanding early-season play—which included scoring in three straight games and providing an assist—he was nominated for the August Player of the Month award.

In recognition of his contribution to the club, he has been nominated for the 2023 Nottingham Forest Fans’ Footballer of the Year.

Awoniyi will compete with Danilo, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Orel Mangala for the award and the winner will be determined by fans’ vote.