‘Prosecute Those Responsible For Bombing Kaduna Villagers’ – Renowned Bauchi Cleric Tells Tinubu

A prominent Islamic scholar, Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the prosecution of those behind the re,cent bombing in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, during a Maulud celebration.

The airstrikes, which the Nigerian Army termed accidental and aimed at bandits, resulted in the deaths of over 85 people and left many others injured.

The cleric emphasized the need for immediate government action to prevent further violence and ensure the protection of Nigerian citizens’ lives, dignity, and religious freedom.

He stressed the importance of respecting these fundamental rights.

Bauchi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and the Muslim community, praying for the victims’ souls.

He shared his grief over the incident, questioning why innocent Muslims, uninvolved in any conflict, were targeted.

The cleric said, “We want the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and ensure justice for those who lost their lives in the Maulud attack, along with prosecuting the individuals responsible. The government must take proactive measures to address ongoing challenges and safeguard the security of Nigerians.

“We are in a state of confusion, as those in authority continue to turn a blind eye to the plight of those who are oppressed and unheard. Whose fault is it? The government’s or someone else’s? It is unacceptable to trivialize the concerns and grievances of the people; we emphasize the urgent need for thorough investigation into this serious tragedy that has claimed many lives.

“Conducting a serious investigation about this bombing that is said to be an accident is very crucial in order to mitigate future occurrences and to reveal the truth and the motive behind the tragedy.

“In the past, some Muslims were killed on their way back home after attending a religious event, and they were attacked in Jos and other places. This is unacceptable.”