Premier League Signs Record-Breaking Four-Year TV Rights Deal

The Premier League has signed a record-breaking £6.7 billion domestic broadcasting deal with Sky and TNT to transmit 270 live league games per season.

The Premier League announced on Monday night, December 4, that the four-year broadcasting deal, which will take effect from the 2025–2026 season, is the largest sports media rights deal ever signed in the UK.

Four out of the five broadcast packages have been awarded to Sky, which will broadcast a minimum of 215 matches per season, including kickoffs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. They will also televise three midweek rounds and evening games on Mondays and Fridays.

A minimum of 52 games, including both midweek match rounds and all Saturday 12.30 pm kickoffs, will be televised on TNT each season.

Ten games will also be televised by Sky Sports on the last day of every season.

The Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is a testament to our clubs, players, and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivaled atmosphere every week.”

Under the terms of the league’s present contract, Amazon shows 20 matches a season; however, they didn’t secure the broadcasting rights under the new agreement.

The current £5 billion domestic TV rights deal, which was originally slated for three seasons, was extended by a season due to the Covid-19 epidemic, and will expire at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Story continues below advertisement



According to the Premier League, the one-year extension “provides financial certainty for clubs throughout professional football until at least 2029” and will increase the live rights value by 4% above the previous agreement.