NEMA Reveals Number Of People Killed, Injured In Kaduna Army Air Strike

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has revealed the number of people killed in an air strike by the Nigerian Army at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The North-West zonal spokesman of NEMA, Halima Suleiman, who spoke with Channels TV revealed that 85 people were killed, while 66 other victims were injured in Sunday’s bombing.

According to Halima, the fatality figure was obtained from the local authorities after the burial of the victims on Monday.

She stated, “The Northwest Zonal Office has received details from the local authorities that 85 dead bodies have so far been buried while a search is still ongoing.”

However, emergency officials were still negotiating with community leaders to calm tensions to be able to reach the village.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation after the army acknowledged one of its drones accidentally struck Tudun Biri village as residents were celebrating a Muslim festival.

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement released on Tuesday said, “President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.”

The incident has been widely condemned by prominent persons in the country.