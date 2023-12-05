‘My Godmother’ – Portable Meets Tiwa Savage At British Fashion Awards (Video)

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable, met his female colleague, Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Portable, who was at the event alongside a popular British Rapper, Skepta, exchanged pleasantries and a warm hug with Tiwa Savage, who returned the gesture with exuberance.

In the viral video, the Zazu crooner exuded excitement, referring to Tiwa Savage as his ‘godmother’ while showering her with praises and prayers.

See the video below.

We Must Perform At The Praise Night – Portable Replies Celestial Church

Meanwhile, Portable has stated that he must perform at a praise night of one of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) branches in Lagos.

In a trending video clip, Portable said the church should not judge him by his looks, saying he is also a son of God.

The internet went agog earlier after the event flier emerged on social media with a popular Fuji singer, Pasuma, May-Shua and Portable listed as invited artists to perform at the celestial church event.

The development set many tongues wagging as netizens took to different social media platforms to knock the church over its choice of singers.

Naija News reports that the Shepherd-in-charge of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, has since condemned the invitation of the trio.

Oshoffa, in a post via his Facebook page last week, condemned Portable and Pasuma’s invitation to the church’s praise night stating that he had spoken to the cleric in charge of the parish to make amendments to the posters, adding that the singers would no longer grace the occasion.

Portable, however, has reacted to the cancellation of his performance at the event, urging the church not to stop ‘God’s work’.

According to him, he was destined to sing at the praise night. The controversial singer urged his Celestial church fans and his lovers to troop out massively and protest so he could perform at the event.

Story continues below advertisement



Portable insisted that he and Alhaji Pasuma must perform at the ‘Christian’ gathering.