We Must Perform At The Praise Night – Portable Replies Celestial Church [Video]

Controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable or Dr Zeh, has said that he must perform at a praise night of one of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) branches in Lagos.

In a trending video clip, Portable said the church should not judge him by his looks, saying he is also a son of God.

Naija News reports that the internet went agog earlier after the event flier emerged on social media with popular Fuji singer, Pasuma, May-Shua and Portable listed as invited artists to perform at the celestial church event.

The development set many tongues wagging as netizens took to different social media platforms to knock the church over its choice of singers.

Naija News reports that the Shepherd-in-charge of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, has since condemned the invitation of the trio.

Oshoffa, in a post via his Facebook page last week, condemned Portable and Pasuma’s invitation to the church’s praise night stating that he had spoken to the cleric in charge of the parish to make amendments to the posters, adding that the singers would no longer grace the occasion.

He wrote, “Dear Celestians, I have just spoken to the Shepherd in Charge of the above Parish at length. He has promised to make amendments to the posters.

“He has promised that the said contested artists would NOT come for the Nights. There is No doubt the said poster is very CONDEMNABLE. God bless CCC. Amen.”

We Must Perform – Portable Replies

Portable, however, has reacted to the cancellation of his performance at the event, urging the church not to stop ‘God’s work’.

According to him, he was destined to sing at the praise night. The controversial singer urged his Celestial church fans and his lovers to troop out massively and protest so he could perform at the event.

Portable insisted that he and Alhaji Pasuma must perform at the ‘Christian’ gathering.

